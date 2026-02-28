Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai As Iranian Missiles Hit UAE Amid Escalating Tensions In Middle East

Updated 28 February 2026 at 23:21 IST

PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai As Iranian Missiles Hit UAE Amid Escalating Tensions In Middle East

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu is stranded at Dubai airport, UAE, amidst ongoing conflict in the Middle East has resulted in the suspension of flight operations.

Nidhi Sinha
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Dubai: Indian badminton player PV Sindhu is stranded at Dubai airport, UAE, amidst ongoing conflict in the Middle East has resulted in the suspension of flight operations.

Advertisement

Developing…

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 28 February 2026 at 23:18 IST