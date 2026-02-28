Updated 28 February 2026 at 23:21 IST
PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai As Iranian Missiles Hit UAE Amid Escalating Tensions In Middle East
Indian badminton player PV Sindhu is stranded at Dubai airport, UAE, amidst ongoing conflict in the Middle East has resulted in the suspension of flight operations.
Developing…
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 28 February 2026 at 23:18 IST