‘Platform Of Partnership’: PM Modi Pushes Global Governance Reform At BRICS | 10-Point Roadmap

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a major overhaul of global governance, asserting that the Global South must move beyond merely responding to rules framed by powerful nations and become a force that helps shape them.

Addressing world leaders at the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, PM Modi said BRICS was not an alliance directed against any country. He proposed a 10-point roadmap for global governance and pushed for long-pending reforms, including changes to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The Prime Minister said the existing global system continues to concentrate decision-making among a few powerful countries, leaving several nations with little influence over decisions that directly affect them.

"While strengthening BRICS, we must also chart a course for global reform. The current structure of global governance resembles a pyramid: power and decision-making are concentrated at the top, while the lower tiers consist of nations that are affected by these decisions yet unable to shape them," he said.

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PM Modi said the objective should be to replace this "pyramid of privilege" with a "platform of partnership", where countries have a meaningful voice in decisions shaping the future. He identified representation, responsiveness and rule-making as three key areas that need greater attention.

PM Modi: UNSC Reform Can No Longer Wait

The Prime Minister made a strong case for reforming the UNSC, saying the issue cannot be left open-ended indefinitely. He called for negotiations to have a fixed timeline and produce clear outcomes.

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"I would like to state that reform of the UN Security Council can no longer be postponed," he added, “Negotiations on this matter must be linked to a definite timeframe and clear outcomes. Similarly, voting power, leadership positions, and policy priorities within financial institutions must align with today's economic realities.”

PM Modi also linked the question of representation with the changing global economic landscape, arguing that institutions governing international finance and global policy must better reflect present-day realities.

From Rule-Taker To Rule-Shaper: PM's Message To Global South

The Prime Minister said the Global South should have a greater role in framing the rules that will govern emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, cyberspace, outer space, biotechnology and critical technologies.

"The third point I wish to raise concerns rule-making. Ensuring equal participation in defining future global rules is crucial. Domains such as AI, cyberspace, outer space, biotechnology, and critical technologies are not only shaping future opportunities but also defining future rules," he said.

He proposed using BRICS as a platform to build the capabilities of young diplomats and policymakers from developing nations, including through negotiation training, practical experience and legal expertise.

"We must strive to transform the Global South from a 'rule-taker' into a 'rule-shaper.' Through BRICS, we can equip young diplomats and policymakers from Global South nations with negotiation skills, practical training, and legal expertise," he added.

PM Modi said India was ready to lead this effort, stressing that countries of the Global South should have a say in shaping the rules that will determine their future.

PM Modi Pushes Emergency Network For Seafarers

The Prime Minister also raised concerns over the safety of seafarers and global maritime trade routes. He proposed the creation of a 'Seafarers' Emergency Support Network' to provide support to seafarers during crises.

His remarks come against the backdrop of recent attacks on merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of the US-Iran war. PM Modi highlighted the importance of keeping sea routes safe, given the crucial role of seafarers in sustaining global trade.

Concluding his address, PM Modi said India's BRICS message was centred on shared responsibility and a greater role for countries that have traditionally had limited influence over global decision-making.