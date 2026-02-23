Rabies Fear Turn Fatal: 30-Year-Old Gets Overtly Anxious Of Infection, Commits Suicide After Dog Bite

Thane: As reports of multiple stray dog incidents have been dominating our headlines for the last few months, a man has now died by suicide over fear of rabies infection after being bit by a stray dog in Thane.

The 30-year-old bank employee, identified as Ayas Vishwanath Amin, has been residing in Maharashtra's Kalyan. According to reports, the deceased was living with his family in the Tisgaon Naka area of Kalyan East, and had been working at the Thane branch of Bharat Bank for the last eight years.

The deceased had begun the anti-rabies vaccination process, but he had recently started showing signs of extreme anxiety, He also exhibited several symptoms which he believed were linked to the virus, his family said. The suicide note recovered from the scene pinned this fear as the only reason for his decision.

Amin's family members told police that he had taken only one anti-rabies injection. However, they noticed several unusual changes in their son's behaviour and an overwhelming anxiety regarding his health.

Stray Dog Bites Israeli Tourist

The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission (RSHRC) took notice of a stray dog biting an Israeli tourist at Terminal 2 of Jaipur International Airport, earlier this February, and directed the authorities to take action against such attacks.

The Commission issued notices and demanded factual reports from the authorities the Commissioner, Jaipur Municipal Corporation, Police Commissioner, Jaipur Metropolitan, Deputy Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Sanganer Zone and Manager, Jaipur International Airport (Sanganer).

