Radhika Yadav Murder: How Many Times Was She Shot By Her Father? Post-Mortem Report Reveals Chilling Details

The body of Tennis player Radhika Yadav, who was killed by her father, has been handed over to her family after her post-mortem was conducted today.

The autopsy report accessed by Republic Media Network said that four bullets were recovered from Radhika's body. The report also said that she was shot from the back.

While the FIR stated that she was shot thrice by her father, the post-mortem report confirmed that she was shot four times.

The report further revealed that one of the four shots hit her lower pelvis region.

The preliminary reports stated that she died due to excess blood loss from the body.

The last rites of Radhika will take place soon. Her body is being taken out from her residence for the cremation. Her family members have arrived at her residence to pay their last respect.

According to police sources investigating the case, her father was angered by several of her posts on social media. When Gurugram police interrogated him, he revealed that she had disobeyed him by running her tennis academy. As per the confession, Radhika was spending much of her time at the academy defying her father's instructions, which led him to commit the murder.

Radhika's mother's statement has already been recorded by Gurugram police. She said that Radhika's father was obsessive and compulsive in nature and had also unleashed his wrath on her on several occasions. He committed the heinous crime of murdering his daughter in a fit of rage while Radhika was cooking food for her ailing mother in the kitchen on the occasion of her birthday. Her father came from the back side and fired the gun shots in quick succession.

The murder of Radhika Yadav has sent shockwaves across the nation and sparked widespread outrage among people.

How Did The Murder Take Place?

25-year-old state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot by her father at their residence in Sushant Lok Phase 2 on Tuesday morning. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

As per the FIR and her father, Deepak Yadav’s confession to the Gurugram Police, he was disturbed by social ridicule over his daughter's tennis academy.

During the interrogation, Deepak revealed that he was deeply angered by comments from residents of their native village, Wazirabad. “People used to say I was living off my daughter’s earnings, that she ran a tennis academy and I contributed nothing,” he reportedly told police.