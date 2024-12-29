'Radiance of Indian Culture is Spreading...': Top Quotes From PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 117th and final Mann Ki Baat address of 2024 on Sunday, urged citizens to resolve to eliminate division | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , in the 117th and final Mann Ki Baat address of 2024 on Sunday, urged citizens to resolve to eliminate division and hatred in society as they prepare for the Mahakumbh Mela in 2025.

Highlighting the upcoming Mahakumbh, scheduled to commence in Prayagraj on January 13, PM Modi spoke on the unity it symbolizes. “Mammoth preparations are underway at the Sangam banks. When we participate in the Kumbh, let us resolve to annihilate the feelings of division and hatred in society," he said.

Describing the Kumbh as the "Mahakumbh of Unity," the Prime Minister stated, “Here, there is no discrimination—everyone is equal. For the first time, an AI chatbot will be introduced at the Kumbh to provide information in 11 Indian languages. Devotees will receive updates on government-approved tour packages, accommodations, and homestays directly on their mobile phones."

He also elaborated on the technological advancements planned for the Mahakumbh 2025, including digital navigation to help devotees locate ghats, temples, and akharas, as well as parking spaces. "AI-powered cameras will monitor the entire fair area, assisting in reuniting lost individuals with their families. Additionally, devotees will have access to a digital lost-and-found center," he added.

In his address, PM Modi paid tribute to Indian cinema icons Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Tapan Sinha, marking their birth centenary year. “In 2024, we are celebrating the centenary of these luminaries who brought global recognition to India. Their lives inspire our film industry,” PM Modi noted, highlighting Raj Kapoor's role in showcasing India’s soft power through his films.

The Prime Minister also lauded the Indian Constitution, calling it “our guiding light” as the nation prepares to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its implementation on the upcoming Republic Day . “The Constitution, crafted by its makers, has withstood every test of time,” he said.