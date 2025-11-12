Radical Cleric Network Exposed: Maulvi Irfan Admits to Radicalising Muzammil, Links to Jaish Handler Umar Bin Khattab

New Delhi: Shopian-based cleric Maulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay, also known as Imam Irfan, has confessed to police that he radicalised Dr Muzammil Shakil, one of the main accused in the Red Fort blast case. He also admitted that he had seen an AK-47 rifle at Muzammil’s residence, confirming suspicions that the doctor was armed and involved in terror activities.

The investigation began in mid-October when posters from Jaish-e-Mohammed appeared in Nowgam, Srinagar. These posters threatened attacks on security forces. Acting on this lead, SSP Srinagar GV Sundeep Chakravarthy directed his team to identify who had put up the posters. Police examined CCTV footage from the area, which led to the arrest of three overground workers. All three had a history of stone-pelting and were linked to Jaish and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

During questioning, the arrested men revealed the name of Maulvi Irfan. He was picked up and interrogated. Irfan told police that he had been in direct contact with Pakistan-based Jaish handler Umar Bin Khattab, also known as Harjulla. A Telegram channel operated by Khattab was found on Irfan’s phone. Police say the channel was used to spread radical content and communicate with recruits.

Irfan also revealed that he had influenced Muzammil, a highly educated doctor, and turned him toward extremist ideology. He said Muzammil had shown him an AK-47 rifle at his home.

The investigation then led to Faridabad, where Hafiz Mohd Ishtiyak, a cleric from Mewat, had arranged logistics. Police recovered 358 kg of explosives from one house and 2,563 kg packed in 88 bags from another. After Muzammil’s arrest, his associate, Shaheen, panicked and threw a hidden gun into a dustbin. Police later recovered the weapon.

Officials say the cleric network used religious messaging and social media to radicalise educated professionals and build a covert terror module. The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.