'My Duty, Soil, And Soul': Raghav Chadha Hits Back At AAP Allegations Over Punjab Issues In Parliament

New Delhi: Amid an escalating political spat within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), MP Raghav Chadha has fired back at his own party over recent claims that he has not raised Punjab-related issues in Parliament. In a post on X, Chadha responded to the allegations, emphasising that Punjab is not just his home but "duty, soil and soul."

He highlighted the various issues he raised as an MP, including advocating for the Nankana Sahib corridor, legal guarantees for farmers' Minimum Support Price (MSP), addressing vanishing groundwater in Punjab, recommending Bharat Ratna recognition for Bhagat Singh, and several other key issues.

"To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that "Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab's issues in Parliament", here is a small trailer...Picture Abhi Baaki Hai. Punjab isn't a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul." The whole controversy began after Raghav Chadha's removal from the Aam Aadmi Party's deputy leader post in Rajya Sabha, earlier this week, following the AAP MP slamming the party leadership, accusing them of silencing his voice.

Following Chadha's remarks, several leaders of AAP came out heavily against him, saying he was said to be "compromised" and was scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chadha on Saturday hit back at allegations following his removal as Deputy Leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha, calling them a "coordinated attack" and denying claims that he refused to walk out of Parliament or sign an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner.

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In a post on X, Chadha said a scripted campaign was being run against him."Since yesterday, a scripted campaign has been going on against me. Same language, same words, same allegations. This is no coincidence, but a coordinated attack. At first, I thought I shouldn't respond. Then I thought that if a lie is repeated 100 times, some people might believe it. So, I decided to respond," he said.