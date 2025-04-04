Anything That Hurts Indian Interest: Raghav's Reply to Jagdeep Dhankar's Severely Obsessed' Jab

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha hit back at Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s "obsessed" remark, expressing his concern lies in matters that can potentially harm India's national interest and specifically economic interest. He made it clear that he would not shy away from raising issues crucial to the country.

“I am severely obsessed with anything that hurts Indian interest and in particularly the Indian economic interest and that is what brings me to this house, and I will continue to passionately raise every issue that hurts my country," Chadha said during a session in the Rajya Sabha.

His remarks came in response to Dhankhar’s lighthearted jibe, where he suggested that Chadha was overly focused on developments within the Donald Trump administration. Chadha, however, maintained that his questions were solely about India and its welfare.

Dhankar said, ""You are very severely obsessed with this issue on what Trump is doing, or what someone else is doing, ask you second supplementary which is little Indianized".

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also criticized Raghav Chadha for raising the issue of Elon Musk's Starlink while speaking in the Rajya Sabha.

Chadha said, "Musk's X threatened the Ukrainian government, stating that Starlink is the backbone of the Ukrainian Army."

In response, Scindia slammed Chaddha and said that the Indian government is not responsible for addressing concerns about any particular company.