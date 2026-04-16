'Raha Trinamool, Toh Phir Milenge...': Mamata Banerjee At Poetic Best Or Acceptance Of Defeat In Bengal Elections? WATCH

Kolkata: Has West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accepted defeat even before the commencement of the state Assembly elections? A candid poetic moment at an election rally captured her signing off, saying “Raha Trinamool, toh phir milenge (If Trinamool remains, we will meet again)". Her remark stirred intense speculation about the TMC supremo's confidence ahead of the crucial polls.

A video of the moment has surfaced on social media, showing the CM exiting the stage, saying, “Dhanyawaad…namaskar, Jai Hind, Vande Mataram…Jai Bangla…Jai Bangla…Jai Bangla…Phir Milenge." Launching into a candid rhyme, Banerjee said, “Raahe gulshan to phool khilenge…Aur raha trinamool to phir milenge!”

‘Na Rahega Trinamool, Na Phir Milenge’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in opposition in West Bengal, interpreted Mamata Banerjee's rhyme as a slip-up where she accidentally accepted defeat.

Amit Malviya, the national convenor of BJP IT cell, shared the video of the CM on social media, tweeting, “In a candid admission, Mamata Banerjee acknowledges that she has her back to the wall. At a public programme, she signs off by saying, “Raha Trinamool, toh phir milenge.””

Advertisement

The BJP leader added, “But the people of West Bengal are saying: “Na rahega Trinamool, na phir milenge.””

Elections for all 249 constituencies of West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 4.

Advertisement