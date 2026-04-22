'Rahul Baba's Influence Has Corrupted Kharge Ji's Language Too': Amit Shah on Congress President's Remark Against PM

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "terrorist," saying Kharge's language has been "corrupted" due to his proximity to Rahul Gandhi. Addressing an election rally in Dum Dum, North 24 Parganas, Shah said, "The Narendra Modi ji who eradicated terrorism is being called a terrorist by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Staying around Rahul Baba has started to corrupt Kharge ji's language too."

He further escalated his attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that repeated criticism of Prime Minister Modi would not benefit the opposition. "Listen up, Rahul Baba... The more abuses you hurl at Modi ji, the more mud you sling with your insults, the lotus will bloom with even greater pride, and we will bring UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in the state, which will put an end to Triple Talaq and end the provision to hold four marriages," Shah said.

The controversy stems from Kharge's speech during the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, where he criticized the AIADMK for aligning with the BJP while making sharp remarks against PM Modi. Kharge referred to PM Modi as a "terrorist who does not believe in equality," sparking political backlash. Kharge later clarified that he did not call the Prime Minister a terrorist, but was referring to what he described as "pressure politics" and "misuse of central agencies" against opposition leaders. "I did not call him a terrorist... he is terrorizing political opponents through agencies like ED, CBI, and Income Tax," Kharge said, adding that his remarks were being misinterpreted.

The BJP had strongly objected to his remarks made during a campaign event in Tamil Nadu and demanded an apology, also filing a complaint with the Election Commission.

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Separately, at the Dum Dum rally today, Shah also made strong political predictions for the upcoming elections, asserting that Congress would face major setbacks across several states. "Today, I've come to tell you, Rahul Baba, that you're not going to cross double digits in Tamil Nadu, there won't be a double-digit cross in Puducherry, in Bengal you'll be lucky to even open an account, and in Assam, Congress is headed for its biggest defeat ever," he added.

Turning his attention to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah accused the TMC government of failing on law and order and development, while also targeting her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. "The time has come to remove Mamata Banerjee. She has left Bengal in the hands of goons. Do you want to make 'Bhaipo' the CM? Mamata Banerjee is misleading the public by saying that the CM will be from outside the state. I am declaring today that the CM of Bengal would be the one who was born in the state, who has studied in the Bengali language and is a Bengali-speaking person. It will not be 'Bhaipo', but a BJP worker," he said.

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On governance promises, Shah outlined several welfare and development commitments, including financial assistance to women and youth, implementation of pay-related benefits, and infrastructure expansion. "The BJP govt will transfer Rs 3000 per month into the accounts of women. The 7th Pay Commission will be implemented, and DA will be paid to government employees. Financial assistance of Rs 3000 will be transferred to the accounts of the unemployed youth. Our govt will expand the Kolkata Metro three times. We have made a roadmap for the development of Kolkata," he said.

He also raised the issue of women's reservation, accusing the Trinamool Congress of opposing it. "Should women get 33 percent reservation in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies or not? Mamata Didi, in alliance with Congress, opposed women's reservation and has blocked mothers and sisters from coming to the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies," Shah added.