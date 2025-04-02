Rahul Gandhi Escapes Crucial WAQF Amendment Bill Debate in Lok Sabha Amid BJP's Strong Push

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition and Member of Parliament from Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi , chose not to speak in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as the Central government introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Congress' Strategy Meeting Before the Debate

Before the Bill was tabled, Gandhi held a meeting with senior party leaders and MPs to discuss the Congress party’s stance on the proposed amendments. However, after the meeting, he was seen leaving the Parliament premises, opting to remain absent during the debate.

No Gandhi Family Member Present

Not just Rahul Gandhi, no member of the Gandhi family was present including Priyanka Gandhi, Member of Parliament from Wayand, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the House regarding the Bill.

Speculation on Rahul Gandhi’s Speech