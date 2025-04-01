'Has WAQF Board Done Any Welfare?': CM Yogi Adityanath Amid Protests Against Amendment Bill

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Tuesday criticised the opposition over the recent protests across the country over the Waqf Amendment Bill. He asked, "People who are creating ruckus on this issue, I want to ask them...has the WAQF board done any welfare?"

These remarks by the UP Chief Minister were made in an interview with Press Trust of India (PTI). He said, "Every good work is opposed. Similarly, there is ruckus on the Waqf Amendment Bill as well."

The Chief Minister further claimed that the WAQF Board has become a personal interest and accused the people of misusing it to illegally occupy government properties.

"People who are creating ruckus on this issue, I want to ask them...has WAQF board done any welfare? Leave everything, has WAQF done any welfare of even Muslims? Waqf has become centers of personal selfishness. It has become a medium to forcibly occupy any government property and reform is the need of the hour and every reform is opposed," CM Yogi added.

Speaking further in the interview, the UP CM slammed the previous governments starting that their misrule took the state backward.

"This challenge was the result of the exploitation of the parties who ruled UP for a long. The result of their misrule took the state backward in every field."