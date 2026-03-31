Rahul Gandhi Launches Kerala Campaign, Aiming For 100-Seat Sweep

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst political parties' efforts to ensure victory in the upcoming assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has kicked off a two-day campaign blitz in Kerala, seeking to galvanize the United Democratic Front (UDF) cadre and win over voters with key welfare guarantees. The campaign comes ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, with the UDF aiming to unseat the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's day began with a crucial meeting with Kerala Congress leaders to fine-tune the election strategy, followed by visits to central Kerala's politically important regions. Notably, he represented the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala from 2019 to 2024.

The Lok Sabha MP addressed public rallies at Adoor and Pathanamthitta, and held a rally and roadshow in Puthupally. The Congress-led UDF is contesting the elections as a united front, with senior leaders expressing confidence of returning to power and crossing the 100-seat mark in the 140-member House.

The party leaders asserted that Rahul Gandhi's campaign is centered around key welfare guarantees, including free bus travel for women and a monthly assistance of Rs 3000 for senior citizens. Other promises include a monthly allowance of Rs 1000 for college-going girls, a health insurance scheme with Rs 25 lakh coverage per family, and interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for young entrepreneurs.

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“Our focus is on providing security and support to the people of Kerala……We will reignite employment and provide a protective cover for the people of the state,” he said.

On the second day of his tour, the Lok Sabha LoP will shift his focus to North Kerala, covering 6 assembly constituencies and holding two major roadshows. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and other senior state leaders accompanied him.

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