Rahul Gandhi Makes Absurd Charge On Operation Sindoor, Says ‘India Called For Ceasefire’

New Delhi: During a heated debate in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stirred controversy by alleging that India called for a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor the military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Rahul Gandhi accused the government of lacking political will, stating that the government had “informed Pakistan” before launching Operation Sindoor.

He repeated his earlier “surrender” jibe, saying that the ceasefire was not a strategic decision but a sign of weakness.

His remarks drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who accused him of undermining the armed forces and echoing foreign propaganda.

BJP MP Sambit Patra, in his response to Rahul Gandhi’s controversial remark accused the Congress leader of insulting the nation and its armed forces by undermining the bravery and strategic success of India's military operations.