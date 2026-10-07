Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Detained As INDI Bloc Protests Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar At Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by Delhi Police on Wednesday as the INDI bloc stepped up its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

The detention came as Opposition MPs gathered for a fresh demonstration at Jantar Mantar, a day after Rahul and Priyanka were detained following a prolonged sit-in near Akashvani Bhawan in central Delhi.

The INDIA bloc has been demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over what it describes as irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and has sought a meeting with the Election Commission.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen lying on the ground as several INDIA bloc MPs were being detained by the Delhi Police on their way to Jantar Mantar amid an agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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According to Congress, Priyanka Gandhi said, “I will not move from here. This is how they treat MPs who simply want to meet the Election Commission. This is how they beat up MPs. Women police personnel have scratched me all over and thrown us to the ground. Let them call their forces back.”

Rahul Gandhi had earlier announced that Opposition MPs would take their protest to Jantar Mantar. The fresh demonstration followed a strategy meeting of INDI bloc leaders at Sagar Ratna in Delhi, hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

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The Opposition's latest action comes amid an escalating confrontation with the Election Commission. On Tuesday, Opposition MPs marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters, but were stopped by Delhi Police.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi later entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises and staged a sit-in, insisting that the Opposition should be allowed to meet the poll panel. The protest continued for several hours before police moved in to remove the leaders.

Visuals from Tuesday showed police personnel detaining Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and taking them away in buses. The two were later released.

The Election Commission has maintained that meetings with political parties are held according to established procedure. The poll panel said it had considered the Opposition's request but objected to a proposed meeting involving a large group of MPs at the Parliament House Annexe, saying such a meeting was not in line with established protocol.

Delhi Police, meanwhile, said no permission had been sought or granted for the protest and that action was taken to maintain law and order.

The Opposition, however, has continued with its campaign against the poll panel. At Wednesday's lunch meeting, INDI bloc leaders discussed their next course of action over the "vote chori" issue and the demand for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly accused the Election Commission of failing to address Opposition concerns over electoral rolls, while the Congress has vowed to continue raising the issue.