sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Gaza War | Train Derailments | Trump vs Harris |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'Fight In India Is Whether A Sikh Will Be Allowed To Wear A Turban, Kada': Rahul Gandhi Sparks Row

Published 14:12 IST, September 10th 2024

'Fight In India Is Whether A Sikh Will Be Allowed To Wear A Turban, Kada': Rahul Gandhi Sparks Row

Rahul Gandhi said, "Whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear a kada in India or will be able to go to the gurudwara."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
congress mp rahul gandhi
Rahul Ganhdhi said, "Whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear a kada in India or will be able to go to the gurudwara." | Image: Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

11:19 IST, September 10th 2024