Published 14:12 IST, September 10th 2024
'Fight In India Is Whether A Sikh Will Be Allowed To Wear A Turban, Kada': Rahul Gandhi Sparks Row
Rahul Gandhi said, "Whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear a kada in India or will be able to go to the gurudwara."
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Rahul Ganhdhi said, "Whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear a kada in India or will be able to go to the gurudwara." | Image: Facebook
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
11:19 IST, September 10th 2024