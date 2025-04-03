Rahul Gandhi Roasted By Netizens After Skipping Waqf Debate, Showing Up in Cargos, Chappals Right Before Voting

New Delhi: Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi , who has always spoken against the Waqf Bill openly, decided to give the crucial debate on it in the lower house, a miss. The Congress leader showed up just before the voting, in cargos and chappals and has been facing people's fury on the internet.

The historic Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday with 288 members voting in its favour, following a 13-hour non-stop debate. 232 members of the Lok Sabha were against this Amendment Bill; it will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today.

Rahul Gandhi, who was present in the Parliament for a meeting with the senior party leaders and MPs to discuss Congress' stance on the amendments, before the Waqf Amendment Bill was tabled, left immediately after the meeting. He clearly made the decision to remain absent from the crucial Waqf debate.

However, the Congress leader did walk in for the voting, dressed casually in cargos, a white t-shirt and chappals, and has faced the internet's fury on his actions. An ‘X’ user by the username of @BesuraTaansane questioned Rahul Gandhi's absence and said that he wasn't even fit to be an MP.

Calling out the Congress leader for his casual dressing style and giving the Waqf debate a miss, another user by the username of @shreejit_mumbai said, “Rahul Gandhi’s lazy, entitled demeanor and constant gaffes prove he’s a political liability. India needs leaders with grit, not a dynast stumbling through speeches.”

‘Waqf Amendment Bill Weapon Aimed at Marginalising Muslims’: Rahul Gandhi on X

Rahul Gandhi did not speak and give his opinion on the Waqf Amendment Bill when he was expected to, in the Lok Sabha, but shared a post on social media late at night on Wednesday, calling the bill a “weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights”.

An X user, who goes by the name of @scribe9104, has called him out for his hypocrisy, saying, “He goes around complaining that he is not around to speak in the parliament, and now when the entire country is debating such an important bill, he delegates it to Gaurav Gogoi and refuses to participate, restricting his stand to a post on twitter.”

Another user asked, “Where were you when this bill was discussed in parliament today?”

‘Sincerity? Commitment? Nah…’: Netizens Roast Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi missing the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Waqf Amendment Bill did not go down too well with the netizens, who roasted the Congress leader for no taking a stand and speaking when he is given the opportunity. Calling out Rahul Gandhi's hypocrisy, the internet questioned him for always speaking against the Waqf Amendment Bill but disappearing, when he should have actually expressed his opinion, during the debate.

An ‘X’ user @RajaMuneeb questioned Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's silence on the issue, and said, “Amidst the marathon 12 hour #WaqfAmendmentBill2025 discussion, what amazed me was that neither Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka Gandhi found it important enough to speak on this issue at all. Their silence raises many questions on their sincerity and their commitment towards such important issues.”

Another user, @imBhaiyaJi responded saying, "The Gandhi siblings giving the Waqf Amendment Bill a silent treatment? Shocking! I bet Rahul was too busy perfecting his next viral "Constitution in danger" tweet.it probably took 12 hours to find the right emoji. And Priyanka? She’s likely still figuring out if Waqf rhymes with "vote bank" for her next speech. Sincerity? Commitment? Nah, they’re just saving their voices for the caste census remix, coming soon to a rally near you!"

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for crying that he doesn't get to speak while deciding to not show up at the right opportunity, X user @jitengajaria said, “Rahul Gandhi did not speak during Waqf discussion, Manipur debate. And then he says he is not allowed to speak. Bhai this is Parliament and not your maternal grandmother's cabaret bar where you can do whatever you wish. And whenever you wish.”

Another netizen roasted the Congress siblings for their non-seriousness towards the democracy and said, “Worthless undependable LoP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. All missing from the discussion on Waqf in Lok Sabha. This is how seriously they take Indian Democracy. They had probably already known the end result.”

Rahul Gandhi Refuses To Follow His Own Party's Directions?

The Indian National Congress had issued an important direction to all its Members of Parliament, asking them to ensure they are present in the Lok Sabha for the next three days. The whip issued by K Suresh read, “Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, i.e.April 2, 3 and 4, 2025. All members of Congress party in Lok Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 AM onwards till the adjournment of the House on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday i.e. April 2,3 and 4, 2025, without fail and support the party stand.”