Rahul Gandhi's Dual Citizenship? FIR Ordered As Petitioner Claims He Can't Be An MP

Lucknow: In a huge setback for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has ordered an FIR against him over allegations that he holds a dual citizenship. The court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the issue.

This order was issued following a hearing on a petition previously filed in the court by a BJP worker named Subhash Vidyarthi. The petitioner alleged that Rahul Gandhi holds citizenship of another country in addition to that of India, an act that constitutes a violation of the provisions of the Indian Constitution.

In his petition, Vidyarthi claimed that Rahul Gandhi is ineligible to contest elections in India and cannot hold the position of Lok Sabha MP.

Advertisement