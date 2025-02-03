Published 14:45 IST, February 3rd 2025
Rahul Gandhi's Huge Admission: 'UPA Couldn't Address Unemployment, NDA Too...'
Rahul Gandhi admitted that neither his party’s UPA government nor the current NDA government has been able to resolve India’s unemployment crisis.
New Delhi: Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi surprised many by admitting that the Congress -led UPA government had failed to address India’s unemployment crisis. However, he was quick to add that the ruling NDA government has not done anything better.
‘No Clear Answer on Jobs’
Speaking during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Parliament on Monday, Gandhi said, “Even though we have grown, and grown fast—though slightly slower now—we have not been able to tackle the problem of unemployment. Neither the UPA government nor today’s NDA government has given a clear-cut answer to the youth of this country about employment.”
Gandhi also said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's 'Make in India' vision failed, and GDP has suffered during his tenure.
He said, "The Prime Minister proposed the 'Make in India' program, I think it was a good idea...The result is right in front of you, manufacturing fell from 15.3% of GDP in 2014 to 12.6% of GDP today, which is the lowest share of manufacturing in 60 years. I am not blaming the Prime Minister, it would not be fair to say that he did not try. I could say that the Prime Minister tried but he failed..."
