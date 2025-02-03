Rahul Gandhi's Huge Admission: 'UPA Couldn't Address Unemployment, NDA Too...'

New Delhi: Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi surprised many by admitting that the Congress -led UPA government had failed to address India’s unemployment crisis. However, he was quick to add that the ruling NDA government has not done anything better.

‘No Clear Answer on Jobs’

Speaking during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Parliament on Monday, Gandhi said, “Even though we have grown, and grown fast—though slightly slower now—we have not been able to tackle the problem of unemployment. Neither the UPA government nor today’s NDA government has given a clear-cut answer to the youth of this country about employment.”

Gandhi also said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's 'Make in India' vision failed, and GDP has suffered during his tenure.