Rahul Gandhi Seeks Relief, Expresses Regret In Defamation Case Filed By Shivraj Chouhan's Son

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has expressed regret before the Madhya Pradesh High Court in connection with a defamation case filed by Kartikeya Singh, son of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, over an allegedly defamatory statement.

In an application submitted through his counsel on Wednesday, Gandhi clarified that the statement in question was not directed at Kartikeya Singh and expressed regret over the controversy.

The plea has been filed as part of proceedings arising from a criminal defamation complaint lodged by Kartikeya Singh before a Bhopal court.

The case stems from remarks allegedly made by Rahul Gandhi that Kartikeya Singh claimed had harmed his reputation. Gandhi's application before the High Court maintains that his statement was not related to Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son and seeks appropriate relief in the matter.

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The development has triggered a sharp political response from the BJP, with the party accusing the Congress leader of repeatedly making unsubstantiated allegations before later retracting them.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said Rahul Gandhi should consider making "Sorry" his middle name, alleging that the Congress MP has had to apologise, express regret or retract his statements on multiple occasions.

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Reacting to Gandhi's latest application, Malviya questioned why such a statement was made if it was not intended for Kartikeya Singh. "If the statement was not about him, why was it made in the first place? And if it was made without facts, what does it say about Rahul Gandhi's credibility?" he said.

Malviya further alleged that Gandhi frequently makes sensational accusations to grab headlines before retreating when challenged in court or confronted with facts. He said a Leader of Opposition is expected to exercise responsibility rather than make reckless allegations.

The BJP leader also claimed that defamation had become a recurring pattern for Rahul Gandhi and that apologies had turned into a "ritual," asserting that the country deserved more responsible political leadership.