‘Rahul Gandhi Wants To Destroy Constitution’: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Targets LoP; Invokes Emergency Imposed By Indira Gandhi

“If they have the courage, first they should get the Chief Minister of Kerala to resign, where elections have just been held, then get the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to resign, then get Hemant Soren in our state to resign, get DK Shivakumar to resign, then get Sukhu to resign in Himachal, get Revanth Reddy to resign in Telangana. Whenever they want, they wish for it. if we talk about Arvind Kejriwal, he should get Bhagwant Mann to resign. What kind of cheap talk is this? If they win, then it's very good, and if they lose, then the Election Commission is bad. Who are they, brother? Who are they? He is an MP like us. I am also an MP, and he is also an MP. Other than that, he has no status. There must be many 'lat sahebs' (big shots) in their house. Their status according to the constitution is the same as ours,” he said.