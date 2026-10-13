'Rahul Pushed Me': Pregnant Journalist Recounts Horror, Says She Felt Like She Was Being Lynched

New Delhi: A major political and media firestorm has erupted in the national capital after Richa Parashar, a journalist with Oneindia, alleged that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, manhandled and pushed her during a high-stakes opposition march. The incident, which has left the media fraternity deeply shaken, reportedly occurred on the stairway of the Supreme Court premises amid intense crowds and chaotic scenes.

Recounting the harrowing sequence of events, Parashar, who is three months pregnant, stated that she was simply trying to secure a professional soundbite during the political gathering when the situation rapidly deteriorated.

"It went directly to my soul. I am a human being also," Parashar said, describing the trauma of the ordeal. "He himself, with a lot of malicious expression, grabbed this part [of my clothing] and was snatching something... I was very scared. I started saying, 'Sir, sir, you can hear the video.' And he was continuously pulling me, and then his bodyguards pushed me very hard."

According to the journalist, the sudden shove sent her tumbling down the stone steps. She recalled falling hard on her stomach, knees, face, shoulder, and neck, while her cameraman and multiple individuals from the surging crowd crashed down directly on top of her. Amid the ensuing chaos, she reported feeling entirely helpless as slogans of support drowned out her cries for help.

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"I stood up, and I was crying that Rahul Gandhi did this to a female journalist... I am not an influencer, I am a journalist of *Oneindia*," she said, recounting how onlookers and security personnel failed to provide immediate assistance while supporters continued shouting slogans around her. Left in deep shock, she sat inside the Supreme Court complex crying for over 30 minutes before her office seniors intervened and rushed her to a hospital for emergency medical evaluation.

The physical toll of the incident carries profound personal anxiety for the reporter. Parashar revealed that she had only recently discovered her pregnancy following a prolonged medical history involving PCOD, making the trauma particularly devastating. Though initial medical checks at the hospital confirmed that her pregnancy remains strong and stable, the incident has sparked widespread concern over the safety and vulnerability of field reporters working in volatile political environments.

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