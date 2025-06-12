Railway Minister Suspends 4 Officials After 1,200 BSF Jawans Reject Train for Amarnath Yatra Over 'Poor Condition'

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has suspended four officials from the Alipurduar Division after Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, deployed for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, raised concerns about the condition of a train arranged for their journey.

The 1,200 BSF jawans, scheduled to travel from Tripura to Kashmir, refused to board the train provided for them, citing its “poor condition.”

In a prompt response, Railway Minister Vaishnaw took action by suspending the officials responsible for the negligence.

What Railway Minister Said

“The train’s rake was changed. Four officers who were responsible for this have been suspended,” the Minister stated during a cabinet meeting briefing.

The suspended officials include the Coaching Depot Officer of Alipurduar and three Senior Section Engineers from the Alipurduar Division.

What BSF Said

The BSF reported that they had officially notified Indian Railways about the poor condition of several coaches in the initially allotted train. Following this, a replacement train was arranged.

“A few coaches of the train initially allotted to our jawans were in poor condition. The issue was brought to the attention of Indian Railways through an official letter. Following this, a replacement train was arranged. The jawans will now continue their journey,” the BSF said.

A new train from Agartala is now being arranged to transport the BSF personnel.