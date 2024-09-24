Published 08:35 IST, September 24th 2024
Railway Minister to Travel in Kavach-fitted Train for Efficiency Trial in Rajasthan
Vaishnaw will board the Kavach-fitted engine of a train at 4 pm at the Sawai Madhopur railway station and travel for 45 minutes up to Indargarh Railway station.
Vaishnaw will board the Kavach-fitted engine of a train at 4 pm at the Sawai Madhopur railway station and travel for 45 minutes up to Indargarh Railway station. | Image: ANI Representative image
