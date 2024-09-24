sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Railway Minister to Travel in Kavach-fitted Train for Efficiency Trial in Rajasthan

Published 08:35 IST, September 24th 2024

Railway Minister to Travel in Kavach-fitted Train for Efficiency Trial in Rajasthan

Vaishnaw will board the Kavach-fitted engine of a train at 4 pm at the Sawai Madhopur railway station and travel for 45 minutes up to Indargarh Railway station.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ashwini Vaishnaw travels in Mumbai local
Vaishnaw will board the Kavach-fitted engine of a train at 4 pm at the Sawai Madhopur railway station and travel for 45 minutes up to Indargarh Railway station. | Image: ANI Representative image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:35 IST, September 24th 2024