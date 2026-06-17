Railways Ministry Refutes Viral Claims of Student Death at Patliputra Station

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has strongly denied media reports and a statement by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleging the death of a student on a train at Patliputra Station in Patna, describing the claims as false.

In a post on X, the Ministry issued a clarification stating that a thorough review of all records found no such incident had occurred at the station.

“Reports in some media and statement of LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi claiming the death of a student on board a train at Patliputra Station are false,” the Ministry said.

“Based on the circulating video, the person appears to be experiencing a medical condition or fatigue. We have checked all the records. No incident as claimed has occurred at Patliputra Station,” the post read.

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The clarification comes amid viral videos and reports that suggested a tragic incident involving a student passenger. Railway officials have emphasized that the individual in the video was likely dealing with a health issue rather than any fatal event.

Authorities have urged the public and media to rely on official sources before circulating sensitive information.