'Society’s Only Interest Is That Parasites Like You Should Be in Jail': SC Refuses Bail to Man Accused of Cyber Fraud

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant bail to a man accused of cyber fraud, strongly observing that cyber criminals who swindle people of large sums are “parasites” on society and deserve to remain behind bars.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant dismissed the bail plea during a partial working day hearing. The court remarked that such offenders exploit victims across the country and that societal interest lies in keeping them in jail.

“You guys are parasites who dupe investors off crores of rupees. For cyber criminals we have to be very harsh,” the CJI observed. The bench highlighted the pan-India nature of these crimes, noting how perpetrators target individuals in one part of the country and then operate from another.

“Your victims are always pan-Indian — you cheat someone in Tamil Nadu then you go to Jammu... Society’s interest is only that Parasites like you should be inside jail,” the CJI said.

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The remarks come amid growing concerns over the rising incidence of cyber frauds in India, where digital scams often involve crores of rupees and leave victims from diverse regions financially devastated.

The Supreme Court’s stance underscores a tough judicial approach towards white-collar digital crimes that prey on public trust in online financial systems.