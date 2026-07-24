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  • Railways MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu Resigns, Fuelling Buzz Over Contesting Punjab Elections

Railways MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu Resigns, Fuelling Buzz Over Contesting Punjab Elections

Ravneet Singh Bittu on Friday resigned as the Minister of State for Railways and the Food Processing Industries.

Nidhi Sinha
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Railways MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu Resigns, Fuelling Buzz Over Contesting Punjab Elections
Railways MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu Resigns, Fuelling Buzz Over Contesting Punjab Elections | Image: X

New Delhi: Ravneet Singh Bittu on Friday resigned as the Minister of State for Railways and the Food Processing Industries. According to government spokesperson, President Droupadi Murmu has accepted his resignation with immediate effect.

President's Press Secretary Navika Gupta said, “The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri Ravneet Singh from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India.”

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The development has fuelled speculations that Bittu might contest Punjab Assembly elections next year.

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Published By:
 Nidhi Sinha
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