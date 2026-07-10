Rain Delivers Delhi Rare Good Air Day Of 2026, Experts Warn Relief May Be Brief

New Delhi: Delhi woke to air that the government officially classified as good after months of smog, dust and warnings. According to reports, the national capital region on Thursday recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 48 in the afternoon, which was the cleanest day of the year 2026 so far.

The downpour took just 48 hours of rain to achieve what years of government policies have struggled to deliver in the national capital. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the fresh AQI was Delhi’s first ‘good’ air day of 2026. Pertinently, the previous time the city saw air that clean was on September 10 in the year 2023.

The experts explained that the AQI compresses a mix of pollutants into a single figure, with 0 to 50 marked as ‘good’, the cleanest band on India’s scale, which Delhi rarely reaches. In fact, for all of 2026 up to now, the national capital has not had a single day that met the World Health Organization’s (WHO) safe limit for fine particles.

How Rain Cleans The Air

The scientists referred to the process as "wet deposition", but the mechanics are straightforward, saying that as raindrops fall, they act like tiny sweepers in the sky. They collide with microscopic pollutants, mainly PM2.5, the particles about 30 times thinner than a human hair that can bypass the body’s defences and lodge deep in the lungs. The drops trap these particles and pull them to the ground, which is known as below-cloud scavenging.

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The experts suggested that the rain works in two other ways. It dampens roads and construction sites, cutting off dust at source, while strong monsoon winds disperse the remaining pollution instead of allowing it to hang over the city. In the present week, all three conditions prevailed, with Delhi's main weather station Safdarjung recording 72.6 mm of rain in 24 hours.

Why A Light Shower Is Not Enough

It may sound strange, but a light drizzle doesn't help, and it can actually backfire. Studies in the 'Journal of Environmental Sciences' show that proper downpours scrub the air clean, but a weak shower can end up pushing PM2.5 levels higher instead. Additionally, in humid conditions, fine particles absorb moisture, swell and multiply. So, weak rain adds dampness without washing anything away, leading to a dirtier air quality.

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An analysis of Delhi’s weather in ‘Environmental Monitoring and Assessment’ reached the same conclusion that only moderate to heavy rainfall delivers a genuine cleansing effect, and Thursday’s downpour qualified.

Will Delhi's Clean Air Last?

On the question of whether Delhi's clean air will last, the experts suggested that it is almost certainly not. Once the monsoon withdraws, the familiar winter pattern will return, as calm winds and temperature inversion, a layer of warm air that traps cooler, polluted air near the ground, come back with force. Further, emissions from traffic, industry and burning have not disappeared in the meantime.