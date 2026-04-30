Rain Horror in Bengaluru: Man Electrocuted After Bowring Hospital Collapse Killed 7

New Delhi: Bengaluru’s relentless pre-monsoon rains turned deadly once again on Wednesday after a man was allegedly electrocuted near Mini Forest at 15th Cross under the jurisdiction of the JP Nagar Police Station, even as the city continued to reel from multiple rain-related tragedies.

The deceased, identified as Raghu, aged around 35 and reportedly a resident of a nearby slum, is believed to have come in contact with an electric pole during the heavy downpour. According to Bengaluru South DCP, prima facie, the case appears to be one of electrocution.

At least seven people, including three children, were killed after a compound wall collapsed near the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the site where the compound wall collapse claimed seven lives. The Chief Minister's Office verified the finality of the casualties shortly after the site inspection was completed.

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"Seven deaths have been confirmed by the CMO following the tragic wall collapse near the Bowring hospital premises," the statement from the Chief Minister's Office read.

Police sources said the incident occurred amid waterlogging and hazardous conditions caused by incessant rain in the city. Locals claimed the victim may have been holding or brushing against the electric pole when he suffered the fatal shock.

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Authorities have registered a case against the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), BESCOM and BMTC in connection with the incident. Karnataka Electricity Board officials later reached the spot, while JP Nagar Police conducted an inspection and launched a detailed probe into the circumstances leading to the death.

The electrocution death comes as Bengaluru witnessed widespread destruction due to heavy rains over the last 24 hours.

In another major tragedy, seven people lost their lives after a compound wall of Bowring Hospital collapsed amid intense rainfall. Several others were injured in the incident, which reportedly occurred when people had taken shelter near the wall during the storm. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.



According to the IMD forecast, the city is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds ranging between 30-50 kmph over the next few days. Weather officials said rain activity is expected to intensify during the evening and night hours, bringing temporary relief from the scorching summer heat.

The weather department has warned that April 30 and May 1 are likely to be the most active days during the forecast period, with chances of heavy rainfall in parts of south interior Karnataka. Intermittent showers are expected to continue on May 2 as well, though rainfall intensity may reduce slightly.

Several districts, including Ramanagara, Mandya, Tumakuru, Kolar and Mysuru, are also expected to receive widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity as pre-monsoon conditions strengthen across the state.

Heavy rains also caused severe waterlogging, traffic snarls and damage to infrastructure across multiple parts of Bengaluru, with civic authorities facing criticism over poor drainage systems and lack of preparedness despite repeated weather warnings.