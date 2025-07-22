Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi NCR, IMD Predicts Rainfall For Next Seven Days

No rainfall in Delhi in January this year is unusual as per IMD data | Image: PTI/ Representational

New Delhi: Delhi and NCR witnessed incessant rainfall on Tuesday bringing much needed respite to its citizens from the hot weather conditions.

The IMD had forecasted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with intermittent thunderstorms and mostly cloudy skies for the next seven days in the city and its surrounding regions.

The current weather is triggered by a cyclonic circulation in western Rajasthan and the surrounding areas, as well as a strong monsoon drain.

These systems are drawing moisture layered winds from the Arabian Sea, which is resulting in an extended period of rain in Delhi as well as the surrounding areas.

According to reports, Delhi will receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunder and lightening, today and tomorrow.

Temperatures are predicted to be lower than usual due to the change in weather.

Even though no severe weather warnings or "color-coded alerts" have been specifically issued for Delhi, the IMD has cautioned against visiting hilly regions like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated.

The rainfall has significantly improved the quality of air in the city.

Citizens have been advised to stay hydrated during this period due to high humidity and carry umbrellas or light raincoats when going out.

The possibility of waterlogging also remains in certain places, and temporary disruptions in traffic movement is also expected due to it.