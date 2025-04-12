Rain, Thunderstorms Bring Sudden Relief to Chandigarh After Scorching Heat— Check IMD Forecast

Chandigarh: A much-needed weather change swept through Chandigarh on Saturday evening, as rain lashed several parts of the city. The gusty winds and a cool breeze brought temporary relief to residents from the rising summer heat. The sudden shift in temperature came after days of scorching conditions, with the maximum temperature touching 34 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius, offering some respite, especially during the evening hours.

Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Hit Region

As per the forecast, a thunderstorm accompanied by strong winds with speeds ranging from 45 to 70 kmph struck Chandigarh and nearby areas like Mohali, Kalka, Panchkula, Ludhiana, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Roopnagar. The weather department predicted that this system would bring moderate to intense rainfall to these regions within the next 1 to 2 hours.

“The thunderstorm will be accompanied by gusty winds and is likely to bring temporary but noticeable cooling in the region,” the IMD stated.

Clear Skies from Tomorrow

Although cloudy skies and rainfall were expected to continue through Sunday, the meteorological office predicted a return to clear skies starting Monday.

“The rainy clouds will remain till today only,” the met department said. “From tomorrow onwards, it will be a clear and sunny sky.”

Despite the relief, temperatures remained high on Saturday, and the overall heat conditions persisted, although reduced slightly due to the evening winds.

Residents Enjoy Rare Break from the Heat

People across Chandigarh welcomed the sudden breeze and cloudy skies, stepping out for evening walks and enjoying the cooler temperatures after sunset.

Many shared pictures and videos on social media, expressing their joy over the weather change after days of discomfort.

The IMD advised citizens to stay alert during thunderstorms and avoid outdoor activities when wind speeds are high.