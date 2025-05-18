Rain, Thunderstorms to Lash Delhi in Upcoming Days as IMD Issues Yellow Alert

New Delhi: Delhi is bracing for more thunderstorms and rainfall after a deadly downpour on Saturday killed four people in two tragic incidents of wall collapse. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the capital, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds throughout the week.

Wall Collapses Kill Four

In central Delhi’s Paharganj area, three men lost their lives and another was injured when the wall of an under-construction basement caved in due to the storm. The collapse also damaged part of a tin roof at the newly built RRTS station nearby. A separate incident elsewhere in the city took the total death toll to four.

Yellow Alert Issued by IMD

According to the IMD, Delhi will experience partly cloudy skies with thunder and lightning on Sunday, while moderate rain is expected to continue into Monday. Thunderstorm activity is forecast to persist throughout the week.

The IMD also recorded 1 millimetre of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to Sunday morning. Areas including Paharganj, Ghaziabad, Noida, Maharani Bagh, and Mayur Vihar received brief but sharp showers.

Coolest Morning in Delhi

On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was logged at 26.9°C — slightly above normal for this time of year. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41°C.

Rain Likely to Continue

The weather department has attributed the unstable conditions to a trough in the lower atmosphere, contributing to moisture build-up and thundercloud formation over northwestern India.