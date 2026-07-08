Rainy Day Gridlock: Gurugram Traffic Crawls As Road Cave-In On NH-48 Triggers 8-Km Traffic Nightmare | WATCH

New Delhi: Commuters in Gurugram faced widespread misery on Tuesday as heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging, road cave-ins, and massive traffic gridlock throughout the city.

Gurugram’s first significant monsoon downpour, totaling approximately 82 mm, triggered relentless traffic congestion across the city.

Significant traffic congestion was reported across several locations, including Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and Narsinghpur.

Road Cave-In

A massive road cave-in on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway (NH-48) main carriageway in Narsinghpur, triggered by the rain, forced the closure of two lanes and caused traffic to crawl from Rajiv Chowk. The incident left several vehicles stranded for hours, resulting in an eight-kilometre-long traffic jam stretching from Hero Honda Chowk to the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza.

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The incident occurred between 3 pm and 4 pm. Sources indicate that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) had been installing drainage pipes beneath this section, causing the soil to become unstable.

Rainwater seepage weakened the road's foundation, resulting in the major cave-in. Although emergency repairs have been completed, the area remains cordoned off; Traffic Inspector Manoj Kumar stated that the two affected lanes are expected to reopen between 4 am and 5 am tomorrow.

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According to Google Maps data from 9:34 pm on Tuesday, the 10-kilometre stretch from Rajiv Chowk to Narsinghpur was marked in red, with travel times reaching 40 to 50 minutes due to severe congestion. The gridlock was so intense that it obstructed not only daily commuters but also ambulances.

Not just daily commuters, ambulances were also seen stuck in the severe traffic.

Continuous heavy rain from 2 pm to 4 pm triggered widespread waterlogging and traffic delays across most major roads. Additionally, a cave-in on Civil Lines Road trapped the tires of two parked vehicles, while a school bus fell into an open drain on NH-48; fortunately, no students were on board at the time.

Cops Issue Traffic Advisory

The Gurugram police issued a traffic advisory and implemented diversions for vehicles traveling along the route affected by the road cave-in.

"To ensure smooth traffic flow and prioritise the safety of motorists travelling from Delhi towards Jaipur, route diversions have been implemented," it said.

"Commuters should turn left at Rajiv Chowk and use SPR Road. Turn left at Hero Honda Chowk and proceed towards your destination using SPR Road. Motorists coming from Delhi will proceed towards their destination using the Dwarka Expressway," the advisory further read.

WFH advisory

Later, police also issued a "work from home" advisory for the next few days, citing "strong likelihood of waterlogging on the city's main roads and intersections, as well as traffic congestion."