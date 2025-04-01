Raj Thackeray Cites Stalin, Circles Back To Ignite Marathi Language Row With ‘Learn from South’ Declaration

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief, Raj Thackeray reignited the Marathi Language Row while addressing the annual Gudhi Padwa rally of the party, at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Citing MK Stalin and the Tamil Nadu language row, Raj Thackeray said that people of Maharashtra must “learn from South” and speak in Marathi.

‘Learn from South’: Raj Thackeray Cites Stalin, Sparks Marathi Language Row

The MNS Chief laid emphasis on the people of Maharashtra speaking in Marathi, and that they must stand by their language, just like Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Citing Stalin over the Tamil Nadu Language Row, Thackeray asked the locals to learn from South; he said, “All of you should stand firmly for Marathi. Learn from South… look at the southern states, Look at Tamil Nadu. They are anti-Hindi, dared the oppose the Hindi language.”

‘Will Get A Slap On the Face’: MNS Chief to People Who Don't Speak Marathi

During the Gudhi Padwa rally, Raj Thackeray also threatened to slap each and every person of Maharashtra who could not or refused to speak Marathi. He said that every state has their own language and it must be respected. The Marathis in Mumbai should ensure that they use their own language instead of Hindi.

Furthermore, he has also asked his party workers to check and ensure that every establishment including banks will ascertain the use of Marathi language.

‘Stop Reading History on WhatsApp’: Thackeray's Message to Maharashtra Youth

The MNS Chief also sent across a strong message to the youth of Maharashtra to “stop reading history on WhatsApp”; he alleged that these are nothing but attempts to incite communal tension over Aurangazeb’s tomb. In his words, “Don’t we want to let the world know that these people sought to destroy the Marathas but were wiped out instead. Stop reading history on WhatsApp and rather delve into history books.”