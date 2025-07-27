Raj Thackeray Visits Matoshree After 13 Years, Greets Cousin Uddhav On His Birthday With Bouquet Of Red Roses. Is Political Reunion On Cards?

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence, Matoshree, on Sunday to extend birthday wishes as Uddhav turned 65.

Shiv Sena (UBT) shared visuals on X, stating, "Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Rajsaheb Thackeray extended birthday greetings to party chief Uddhavsaheb Thackeray."

The video shows Raj Thackeray presenting a bouquet of red roses to his cousin Uddhav. The brothers also hugged each other and posed for photographs.

Raj Thackeray also posted a picture of the meeting on X, writing, "On the occasion of my elder brother, Shiv Sena chief Mr. Uddhav Thackeray's birthday, I visited Matoshree, the residence of the late Honourable Mr. Balasaheb Thackeray, to extend my best wishes."

Senior MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar and Nitin Sardesai accompanied Raj Thackeray during the visit.

This meeting marks Raj's return to Matoshree, the late Bal Thackeray's residence, after 13 years, since his formal exit from Shiv Sena in 2006.

The Thackeray brothers have recently reconciled, burying the hatchet. The brothers held a joint rally on July 5, declaring their victory against the alleged imposition of Hindi by the Maharashtra government. They shared a hug at the Worli Dome in Mumbai during their 'Awaz Marathicha' joint rally after the Maharashtra government scrapped two Government Resolutions (GRs) to introduce Hindi as a third language.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "We have come together to stay together," while addressing the rally.