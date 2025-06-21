Raja Raghuvanshi Honeymoon Murder Case: Accused Sonam, Raj Kushwaha Sent To 13 Day Judicial Custody

A district and sessions court in Meghalaya's Shillong on Saturday sent Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha, the two prime accused in the honeymoon murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, to 13 days of judicial custody.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Khasi Hills district Vivek Syiem confirmed this development in the case.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda also said the accused have been remanded to judicial custody since the police didn't ask for custody.

"The court has remanded both the accused for 13 days of judicial custody. The police did not ask for custody. The Investigating Officer pleaded for judicial custody. The court granted 13-day judicial custody," Chanda told ANI.

On Thursday, the district and sessions court sent the other three accused, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand, to 14-day judicial custody.

Meghalaya Police arrested five people in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed who had come to the state on his honeymoon, following a thorough investigation. Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raja's wife, is a prime accused in the case.

Raja and Sonam got married on May 11 and arrived in Meghalaya via Guwahati on May 20. The couple went missing on May 23 in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district, hours after they checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village.

Later, Raja's body was found in a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Meghalaya on June 2. A manhunt was then launched to locate his missing wife, Sonam. As the investigation progressed, suspicions grew around Sonam, and police later uncovered that she was the alleged mastermind behind the murder. She had reportedly conspired with her alleged boyfriend and hired three individuals to carry out Raja’s assassination. Sonam had surrendered before police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on June 9 after going missing for several days.

How Was Raja Raghuvanshi Killed?

Earlier, the Meghalaya Police SIT reconstructed the crime scene as part of their investigations into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. The murder scene was recreated by the SIT team in Sohra in the presence of the accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and three others.

Elaborating on the details of the murder, SP of East Khasi Hills district Vivek Syiem said, “There were three blows — the first by Vishal, the second by Anand, and the final one by Akash. The initial blow by Vishal took Raja by surprise and was hard. One machete used in the crime has been recovered, but another machete with a steel handle, which was also used, is yet to be found. The accused demonstrated how they disposed of the second weapon. SDRF personnel are working to recover it.”

He further stated that Raja’s mobile phone was first damaged by Sonam and then by Vishal.