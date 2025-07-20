Rajasthan: 40 People Injured After Stray Dogs Bite Them In Single Day In Bhilwara City

Bhilwara, Rajasthan: Amid the growing menace of stray dogs across the country, a disturbing incident has come to light from Bhilwara, Rajasthan, where around 40 people were injured by stray dogs in a single day.

The attacks occurred in the 100 Feet Road and Police Line areas of the city. The victims included men, women, and children. All injured individuals were taken to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

The incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the city, with many residents now afraid to step outside their homes.

CCTV footage from one of the affected areas shows three children walking down a road when a dog suddenly ran toward them and bit one child on the leg. The child struggled to free himself from the dog’s grip until local residents rushed in to rescue him and chase the dog away. Upon seeing people approach with sticks and stones, the dog fled. The injured child, who had difficulty walking after the attack, was later taken home by locals.

The most affected areas are the colonies near the railway tracks in Bhilwara city, including Police Line, Peon Colony, Dwarika Colony, and Vivekanand Nagar.

There was chaos at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital as all the dog bite victims arrived within a few hours.

Commenting on the incident, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Arun Gaud said, "Around 40 patients injured due to dog bites came to the hospital. They have been given first aid. Some patients even required stitches. Anti-rabies injections have been administered to patients. This issue requires serious attention."