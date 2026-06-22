Rajasthan ATS Arrests Woman With Links To Jaish-e-Mohammed; UAPA Charges Slapped

Jaipur, Rajasthan: In a significant security operation, the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested a woman identified as Babita on charges of involvement in anti-national activities. The arrest was made under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), marking a major development in the state's efforts to counter terrorism.

Manish Tripathi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rajasthan ATS, confirmed that the suspect is currently in police custody on a 7-day remand.

"During surveillance and subsequent investigation, we detained the woman after receiving inputs regarding her suspected involvement in activities that could pose a threat to national security," he said.

The most concerning aspect is the emergence of high-profile extremist connections in the ongoing case. SP Tripathi officially confirmed that the name of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based terrorist group designated as a terrorist organisation by India and several other nations, has surfaced during the investigation.

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"We have come across information indicating that one individual in contact with the woman may be linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). At this stage, we are examining whether the woman herself has any association with the same group. No conclusions can be drawn until the investigation is completed," said Manish Tripathi.

According to SP Tripathi, the investigation was triggered by concrete evidence linking the accused to banned organisations engaged in activities deemed detrimental to the nation's security and sovereignty. During the initial phase of the investigation, officials identified specific conduct that led them to take immediate legal action.

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"We have recovered information related to certain phone numbers that appear to have direct links with Pakistan. The communication was conducted through WhatsApp and other sources. The matter is under detailed investigation," said Tripathi.

A primary challenge facing investigators is the suspect's attempt to conceal her activities. SP Tripathi noted that Babita had "largely erased her digital data" prior to her arrest in an effort to obstruct the probe.

"She has largely erased her digital data, but we will attempt to recover it," Tripathi stated, emphasizing that forensic experts are working to retrieve the deleted information to uncover her network and scope of operations.