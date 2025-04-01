Rajasthan Factory Dies While Trying to Control Nitrogen Gas Leak; 40 People Hospitalised, Many Stray Animals Killed

Beawar: Nitrogen gas leak from a tanker placed inside an acid factory's warehouse in Rajasthan's Beawar, caused havoc in the city, and also resulted in casualties. The factory owner, who tried to control the gas leak all night, has died. 40 other people have been hospitalised and the death of many stray animals has also been reported.

1 Dead in Nitrogen Gas Leak at Beawar Factory; 40 Hospitalised, Stray Animals Killed

The nitrogen gas leak in Rajasthan's Beawar has resulted in one casualty so far; 40 other people have been hospitalised. The one person who passed away was the factory owner, Sunil Singhal, who attempted to control the gas leak throughout the night but ultimately succumbed to its effects. His condition worsened, and he was taken to a hospital in Ajmer, where he later died.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Monday at Sunil Trading Company in the Badiya area, under the jurisdiction of the Beawar police station. In addition to Singhal's death, several pets and stray animals also lost their lives due to the leak.

Rajasthan Factory Gas Leak: Residents Suffered Suffocation, Eye Irritation

Sources indicate that nitrogen gas leaked from a tanker stored in the company's warehouse. The leak was so intense that it quickly spread to surrounding residential areas, affecting people inside their homes. Many residents suffered from suffocation and eye irritation, prompting the need to rush over 60 individuals to both government and private hospitals in Beawar for medical care. Upon being notified, police, administrative officials—including the DM and SP—and fire brigade teams worked together to contain the gas leak by approximately 11 pm.

Authorities Issue Precautionary Measures, Order Sealing of Factory