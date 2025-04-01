WATCH: Huge Gas Pipeline Explosion At Petrol Pump in Malaysia Sends Massive Fireball Into Sky, Emergency Ops Launched

A massive fire broke out at a petrol station located in Putra Heights, a residential township of Malaysia this morning and a giant fire ball was seen piercing into the sky. The fire was reportedly caused by a gas pipeline leak, sending flames soaring into the sky and prompting an emergency evacuation.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar confirmed that authorities received a distress call at 8:10 AM and the firefighters arrived at the scene within 12 minutes, as per reports.

He further said that the fire spread to approximately 500 meters from the accident spot and emergency teams are currently working to contain the blaze and prevent further spread. The authorities have also urged the residents in nearby areas to stay away from the affected zone while firefighting efforts continue.