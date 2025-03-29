Rajasthan Governor Hari Bhau Bagde's Helicopter Emits Smoke During Takeoff In Pali | VIDEO

Jaipur: A major safety concern arose on Saturday when Governor Haribhau Bagde's helicopter suddenly started emitting smoke during takeoff in Rajasthan 's Pali district. The helicopter, which was carrying Governor Haribhau Bagde, began emitting smoke shortly after takeoff. The incident occurred in the Pali district of Rajasthan,following which the pilot immediately grounded the helicopter. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the incident, however, the exact cause of the smoke emission is currently unknown.

As per reports, the incident occurred shortly after the governor had disembarked from the chopper and proceeded to a scheduled program by road. The sources claimed that the scene immediately turned tense as the chopper suddenly experienced difficulties and made an emergency landing. The incident has raised questions about the safety of the Governor and the condition of the helicopter.

A senior official stated that an investigation into the incident is currently underway to ascertain the cause of the smoke emission. He said that the investigation would likely involve a thorough examination of the helicopter's maintenance records, as well as an inspection of the aircraft itself. The authorities will also assess the helicopter's airworthiness and take necessary steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

What Police Official Said

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Pali, Chunaram Jat, the governor had arrived in Pali by chopper for a program. As per the schedule, he left for the program by road, and within seconds, the chopper took off. However, a technical snag occurred, forcing the chopper to make an instant and safe landing. SP Jat confirmed that the crew examined the fault and ensured the governor's safety.



Another police official stated that the safety of Governor Haribhau Bagade was of utmost importance, and fortunately, he was not on board when the technical snag occurred. The governor had already disembarked and was proceeding to his scheduled program by road.

Governor's Schedule Unaffected