Desert Turns Snow-White: Rare Hailstorm Blankets Parts Of Rajasthan's Bikaner | WATCH

Bikaner: The golden sands of the Thar Desert underwent a surreal transformation on Friday, as a massive and unseasonal hailstorm turned parts of Rajasthan into a landscape resembling the snow-capped valleys of Kashmir.

Residents in the Arjunsar and Rajiyasar areas of Bikaner district witnessed a rare atmospheric event, temperatures plummeting and vast stretches of the desert disappearing under a thick, shimmering layer of white ice.

The storm, which began in the afternoon, was triggered by an active Western Disturbance currently sweeping across Northwest India.

Within minutes, intense hail accompanied by strong winds gusting up to 50 km/h blanketed the region, creating a white effect that brought local traffic to a standstill.

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A "Kashmir-Like" Spectacle

Videos of the event quickly went viral on social media, showing camels navigating through ankle-deep hail and dunes covered in white.

"I have lived here for sixty years and have never seen the desert look like this in April," said a resident from Arjunsar. "It looked like a blanket of snow had been dropped from the sky."

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While the visuals provided a breathtaking break from the rising summer heat, the snow-white desert masks a growing agricultural catastrophe.

Devastating Blow to Farmers

The timing of the hailstorm could not be worse for the local farming community. Most of the region is currently in the middle of the Rabi harvest season.

Standing crops, including wheat, mustard, and cumin, have reportedly suffered extensive damage.

The force of marble-sized hailstones has flattened standing wheat crops, making them impossible to harvest mechanically.

In many areas, harvested crops that were lying in open fields to dry were washed away or soaked, leading to fears of fungal growth and grain discolouration.

IMD Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange Alert' for several districts, including Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Churu.

Meteorologists warn that the atmospheric instability is expected to persist until April 7, with a fresh Western Disturbance likely to bring more rain and isolated hailstorms early next week.