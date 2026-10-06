Rajasthan HC Directs State to Implement Asaram's 20-Day Parole Order, Seeks Compliance Report

New Delhi: The Rajasthan High Court has directed the state government to implement its earlier order granting 20-day parole to self-styled godman Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a minor rape case.

The development came during a hearing in Jodhpur on Tuesday, October 6, after the court took note of the non-implementation of its August 3, 2026 order. The court directed the Rajasthan government to ensure compliance with the earlier order and also sought a report confirming its implementation.

The information was shared by Asaram's counsel, Yashpal Singh Rajpurohit.

According to the latest proceedings, the High Court took a strict view of the fact that the August 3 order granting Asaram 20 days of parole had not been acted upon. The state government has been directed to comply with the order and submit a compliance report before the court.

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Asaram, who is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, was convicted in 2018 for the rape of a minor girl and sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his life.

In May 2026, the Rajasthan High Court upheld his life sentence in the case while acquitting him of charges relating to gangrape, aggravated penetrative sexual assault and criminal conspiracy. The court, however, upheld several other convictions, including those under provisions concerning the rape and sexual assault of a minor.

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The High Court had also cancelled his bail at the time and directed him to surrender to custody.

In a subsequent order dated August 21, 2026, a division bench of the Rajasthan High Court suspended Asaram's substantive sentence during the pendency of his appeal and ordered that he be released on bail subject to conditions. The order stated that he had already undergone more than 10 years of his sentence and that there were no immediate prospects of his appeal being heard.

The latest proceedings, however, specifically concern the earlier 20-day parole order dated August 3 and the state's failure to implement it.

The court's direction comes days after the Gujarat High Court rejected Asaram's request for 20 days of temporary bail to meet his ailing wife, who was undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat court instead permitted him to interact with her through video conferencing.