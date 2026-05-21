Rajasthan Govt's Major Decision: Principals, VDOs & Patwaris Granted Special Powers to Prevent Child Marriage

In a decisive move to protect children's rights and prevent exploitation, the Rajasthan government has granted special administrative powers to grassroots officials to stop child marriages across the state.

With significant numbers of underage weddings historically taking place during upcoming auspicious festivals like Akha Teej (Akshay Tritiya) and Peepal Purnima, the administration is ramping up village-level surveillance. Under the new directives, school principals, Village Development Officers (VDOs), and Patwaris (village registrars) are now authorized to take direct action. Upon receiving any credible information regarding a child marriage, these officials will launch immediate investigations and interventions.

Vigilance at the Village Level

The state’s strategy relies heavily on early detection and community monitoring. Local authorities have been instructed to track suspicious cases closely, with a specific focus on monitoring school dropouts, who are often highly vulnerable to early marriage. By decentralizing authority to school principals and village officials, the government aims to establish an immediate, localized barrier against the practice.

To further tighten enforcement during Akha Teej and Peepal Purnima, the government announced a unique mandate a month ago:

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"To prevent the high number of child marriages that occur on auspicious days like Akha Teej (Akshay Tritiya) and Peepal Purnima in Rajasthan, the administration has made special preparations this year. The government has insisted on printing the bride and groom's dates of birth on wedding invitations on these two auspicious days, so that their age can be verified and their age can be determined."

Round-the-Clock Monitoring and Enforcing the Law

Recognizing that the practice remains deeply embedded in several rural pockets, the state has set up a 24-hour monitoring network. Citizens can report suspected underage weddings instantly by dialing the dedicated helpline numbers: **181** and **100**. These lines back up an extensive public awareness campaign alongside strict enforcement guarantees.

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Legally, the state relies on the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, which classifies the practice as a serious criminal offense. Because the highest volume of these weddings takes place in rural communities during festival seasons, the Home Department has explicitly ordered local administrations to remain on high alert.

Accountability for Wedding Service Providers

The crackdown extends beyond the families involved. The administration is holding the entire wedding ecosystem accountable to ensure total compliance.