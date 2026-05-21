‘Thought You Can Get Rid Of Us?’: Cockroach Janata Party Makes A Comeback on X After Previous Account Got Blocked In India
Following the withholding of its previous account in India, the Cockroach Janata Party has returned to X with a new profile.
- India News
- 1 min read
Cockroach Janata Party, whose last account got withheld in India has made a comeback with a new account on X. The remarked their comeback on X with a post and the caption says, “You thought you can get rid of us? Lol.”
In less than an hour the account has gained more than 20,000 followers on X, although the previous one had many more comparing to this.
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