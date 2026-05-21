Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • ‘Thought You Can Get Rid Of Us?’: Cockroach Janata Party Makes A Comeback on X After Previous Account Got Blocked In India

‘Thought You Can Get Rid Of Us?’: Cockroach Janata Party Makes A Comeback on X After Previous Account Got Blocked In India

Following the withholding of its previous account in India, the Cockroach Janata Party has returned to X with a new profile.

Garvit Parashar
Follow : Google News Icon  
Cockroach Janata Party, Re-emerges on X With Snarky Comeback Post
Cockroach Janata Party, Re-emerges on X With Snarky Comeback Post | Image: X

Cockroach Janata Party, whose last account got withheld in India has made a comeback with a new account on X. The remarked their comeback on X with a post and the caption says, “You thought you can get rid of us? Lol.”

In less than an hour the account has gained more than 20,000 followers on X, although the previous one had many more comparing to this. 

Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
 

 

Published By:
 Garvit Parashar
Published On: