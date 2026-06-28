Rajasthan Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Sold To Hotel Owner By Rickshaw Puller, Raped by 30 Men Over 5 Days
Several hotel owners and managers have been arrested in connection with the investigation. According to the FIR, the victim alleged that she was forced to consume alcohol whenever she experienced pain from the repeated sexual assaults.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: In a disturbing case from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to sexual assault by more than 30 men over a five-day period, with the attacks reportedly occurring at various hotels, as per reports.
The police FIR states that the victim’s ordeal began when she went missing from her home and she was then allegedly sold to a hotel owner by a rickshaw puller.
Other hotel operators are also implicated in the minor's sexual exploitation, and there are reports that an attempt was made to cover up the entire incident.
Several arrests made
Several hotel owners and managers have been arrested in connection with the investigation. According to the FIR, the victim alleged that she was forced to consume alcohol whenever she experienced pain from the repeated sexual assaults.
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The incident has triggered widespread public outrage throughout the district.
Despite Sri Ganganagar not being a major tourist hub, over 150 illegal hotels reportedly operate there, fueling urgent demands for their closure.
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Congress stages protests
The Congress party organized a protest demanding stern action against everyone involved, including the rickshaw puller and the hotel operators.
Karanpur MLA Rupinder Singh Kunnar, who joined the demonstration, called for the culprits to be sentenced to death.
The opposition party has warned the administration of a wider protest if immediate action is not taken to ensure justice. They have also demanded the suspension of the relevant police station's officers, with Kunnar asserting that this incident highlights a complete failure of the local police and administration.
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