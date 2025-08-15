Rajendra Kumar Singh's Inspiring Journey To Becoming 'Waterman Of India' Decoded | Independence Day 2025

As India celebrates the glorious achievements of its heroes on the occasion of Independence Day 2025, the name of Rajendra Kumar Singh, popularly known as the 'Waterman of India,' is remembered with honor for his contributions to water conservation.

In an interview with Republic, Rajendra Kumar Singh shared insights into his journey of conserving India's rivers and lakes and his lifelong dedication to this cause.

Raising concerns about land encroachment, Singh said, "Builders are grabbing land in cities and polluting water bodies. This is altering climatic conditions, leading to an increase in floods, drought-like conditions, cloudbursts, and cyclones. Tall structures are being erected on land that once housed rivers, lakes, and ponds, contributing to the emission of harmful gases into the air."

He also spoke at length about his fight against the encroachment of common properties-rivers, lakes, and other water bodies-since 1988.

"Water helps absorb polluted gases from the air. However, in the name of the real estate industry, tall buildings are being constructed, and encroachment on common properties in forests and lands is rampant. I began my fight against this in 1988 and achieved my first victory in the Supreme Court in 1991. On May 7, 1992, following the Supreme Court judgment, I helped secure the passage of the Aravalli Protection Act. These battles are against those who have destroyed the environment."

"I have dedicated my life to fighting against those who encroach on land and will continue this fight until my last day. People call us 'Vishwaguru,' but we were not 'Vishwaguru' in economic infrastructure alone. When we love nature, we realize that nature fulfills all our needs," he added.

Rajendra Kumar Singh is a renowned environmentalist and water conservationist who has made significant contributions to the restoration of water resources in rural Rajasthan, India.

Moved by the harsh conditions caused by drought and water scarcity in his home state of Rajasthan, he began working with local NGOs and grassroots organizations to implement sustainable water management techniques.

One of his most notable achievements is the successful revival of Rajasthan's Ruparel River.

His efforts in water conservation serve as a model for water conservation efforts worldwide.