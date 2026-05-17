'Rajinikanth Is Not Cheap Or Low-Standard’: Tamil Nadu Star Clarifies Stance On CM Vijay’s Political Rise, Says He is Not ‘Jealous’ Of Him

New Delhi: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth held a press conference at his Poes Garden residence on Sunday morning to break his silence following the Tamil Nadu assembly election results.

Addressing rampant speculation triggered by his initial quietness, with rumors suggesting he was either unhappy with the victory of C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) or actively plotting party mergers, the actor-turned-icon clarified his stance on the political outcome.

Rajinikanth clarifies rumours

Rajinikanth stated that he convened the press meet specifically to address and dispel the numerous rumors circulating about him in connection with the recent elections.

“If I do not respond to them, they will become accepted as the truth. After the election results, I went and met MK Stalin, and that became a subject of criticism. Our friendship is beyond politics. I felt saddened that MK Stalin was defeated in Kulathur,” he explained about meeting the DMK chief and former CM of TN.

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Congratulated Vijay After His Win

The veteran actor also faced criticism from some quarters for failing to publicly congratulate Vijay following TVK's majority win in the elections.

"Rumours started spreading that I said Vijay shouldn’t become CM or that I was trying to merge two parties. Some are saying that I didn’t wish him at the airport when I already wished him on X,” he said.

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Rajinikanth also stated, “Rajini is not a cheap or low-standard person to speak unnecessarily about anything else. As soon as the Chief Minister won, I congratulated him. I’m not even in politics, so why would I be jealous of Vijay? Maybe if Kamal (Haasan) becomes the CM, I might get jealous. (smiles) There is a 25-year generation gap between Vijay and me. It won’t look good if we compete.”

Heaps praise on Vijay

Rajinikanth also praised Vijay, stating, “At the age of 52, he has achieved more than MGR and NTR. He faced and won against the BJP at the Centre and two parties here. It was a surprise-filled happiness for me. No Jealousy. A lot of expectations for Vijay and my best wishes to him.”

Rajinikanth's tweet for Tamil superstar

When Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, was leaked online in HD quality on April 9, Rajinikanth immediately condemned the piracy on April 10, writing,

"The release of the Jananayakan film online by someone has caused shock and pain. Screening organisations must raise their voice against this, and the government should identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not continue in the future.”

When the Tamil Nadu election results were announced on May 4, he also did congratulate Vijay on his victory.

He said, "My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party, on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections."