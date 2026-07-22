Rajnath Singh Accuses Oppn of 'Using Students as Political Tool' & Manufacturing Anger; Vows Justice for Youth

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday strongly criticised the Opposition for "exploiting" student protests and manufacturing public anger for political gains, while reaffirming the government’s commitment to addressing student concerns, particularly around the NEET issue.

Speaking amid ongoing demonstrations in the national capital, Singh said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi places the highest priority on fulfilling the aspirations of the country’s youth.

“Solving students’ problems is our top priority,” he emphasised.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that no injustice is done to our students,” he said.

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The Defence Minister accused certain opposition parties of treating young people as “political tools” and attempting to create a “manufactured sense of anger” to serve their interests.

He expressed confidence that India’s “aware, mature, and sensible youth” would see through these attempts and focus on progress and nation-building.

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“We are also fully committed to ensuring that no injustice is done to any person, especially our students and youth,” Singh added.

He described the current unrest as a political construct by the INDIA bloc and urged opposition leaders to engage constructively in Parliament rather than through street agitations.

Singh noted that the Monsoon Session of Parliament is underway and the government has repeatedly offered to hold meaningful discussions on all issues, including NEET. However, he said the Opposition was unwilling to discuss the matter in the House and was instead choosing protests outside.