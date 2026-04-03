Rajnath Singh Calls For Round-The-Clock Monitoring as IGoM Reviews Developments on West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: The second meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM), set up to monitor the evolving situation in West Asia and suggest proactive measures for its minimum impact on India, was held under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Kartavya Bhawan-2, New Delhi, on Thursday.

According to a press release, the IGoM deliberated upon the recent developments at length, and the next steps to be taken by the Government to mitigate any adverse impact arising due to the ongoing conflict.

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman; Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri; Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal; Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda; Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar; Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh; and Union Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the meeting.

In view of the "uncertain situation", the Defence Minister underlined the importance of round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and the need to respond in a calibrated manner to deal with any eventuality. He stressed the need to leave no stone unturned to ensure that the people of the country face the minimum effect of the conflict.

Advertisement

As per the release, during the meeting, the seven Empowered Groups of Secretaries briefed the IGoM on the steps being taken to tackle the situation. The IGoM was apprised about measures undertaken by the Ministry of Finance to address concerns arising due to global trade disruptions and provide relief and support to the industry, especially manufacturing, and bolster investor confidence.

These include the following, notification dated April 1, issued related to full customs duty exemption on 40 critical petrochemical products till June 30.

Advertisement

Announcement of a special one-time relief measure for eligible units in SEZs to sell manufactured goods in the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) at concessional customs duty rates to be effective from April 01 to March 31. Notification dated March 31 issued by DoR clarifying that the provisions of GAAR will not be invoked in respect of investments made prior to April 01, 2017.

According to the release, these measures will reduce cost pressures on downstream sectors, including textiles, packaging and pharmaceuticals, facilitate supply stability in the country and provide requisite clarity for investors contemplating investments in India.

Rajnath Singh appreciated the Government's decision to impose a 25% cap on the monthly increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices for domestic operations, with effect from April 01, 2026. This step will help protect the people from a sudden increase in fares, he said.

The Government has accorded the highest priority to domestic LPG supply, with refinery production enhanced to fully meet consumption requirements. The IGoM was informed that there have been no reports of dry-out at LPG distributorships, and delivery of domestic LPG cylinders continues as per the normal schedule. The temporary supply concerns arose due to instances of hoarding and black marketing, which triggered panic buying in certain areas.

As per the release, the Ministers were informed that strict enforcement action is being undertaken, with raids being carried out across multiple States and Union Territories to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG. Action has also been taken against some LPG distributors who engaged in malpractices.

To support migrant labour and low-consumption households, the Government is ensuring adequate availability of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders, and since March 23, over 4.3 lakh such cylinders have been sold. Special focus is being given to States where demand is higher.

The IGoM was apprised that industrial requirements dependent on commercial LPG are being met, with over 80% of pre-crisis supply levels being maintained to ensure continuity of operations. Special meetings have been held with ministries and stakeholders of different industries to understand their demands and meet their needs.

Oil PSUs are ensuring the continued supply of Auto LPG across the country. However, some supply constraints are being faced by private operators due to their procurement challenges, which is why lines are being observed at PSU auto LPG pumps. Wherever the autos are dual feed and can use petrol, they are being encouraged to use petrol.

The Ministers were informed that the number of LPG deliveries per day has been increased significantly to cater to the surge in demand caused by panic buying, ensuring that there is no shortage for consumers. Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is being actively promoted for industrial use as a reliable alternative, wherever feasible. PNG supplies for industrial usage are being ensured in sectors where it is already in use, maintaining operational continuity.

The IGoM was also apprised that certain miscreants are deliberately attempting to create panic by circulating photoshopped and morphed images and misleading content on social media. Such actions are being closely monitored. Citizens are strongly advised not to believe or share unverified information and to rely only on official sources for accurate updates.